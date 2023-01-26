Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 204,939 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,600,000 after purchasing an additional 119,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

