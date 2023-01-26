Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Stock Position Boosted by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,811 shares during the quarter. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 5.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned 7.04% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 81,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $304,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.63. 3,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,452. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39.

