Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Update

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBOEF remained flat at $46.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74.
About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
