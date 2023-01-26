Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,154 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.