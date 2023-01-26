Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,279 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $92.41 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $128.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $479.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

