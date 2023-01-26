Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 151.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 556.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UBS Group by 239.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 66.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

UBS Group stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $21.71.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

