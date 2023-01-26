Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $979,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after buying an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after buying an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $40,263,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DUK opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

