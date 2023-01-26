Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 45.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Finnovate Acquisition stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

