Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

PNC stock opened at $160.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.77. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $214.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

