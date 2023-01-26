Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 467 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 104.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,869 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.21. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

