Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,743 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,693.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

