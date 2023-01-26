Samjo Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Samjo Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 595,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,000 shares during the period. Research Solutions accounts for approximately 2.0% of Samjo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,932 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,380 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 635,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 62,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions Price Performance

Research Solutions stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Research Solutions, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.