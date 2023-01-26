Samjo Capital LLC Buys 615,000 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Genius Sports makes up 7.2% of Samjo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 0.71% of Genius Sports worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.1% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 387,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,915,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,599,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,449 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,468,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 280,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

GENI opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

