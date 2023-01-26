SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.52 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, SALT has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.52 million and $16,094.48 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030003 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00219287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002830 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03007747 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,613.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.