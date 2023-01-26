Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.81.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $156.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $370,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,968,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $370,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,968,316.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,864 shares of company stock valued at $24,850,039 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

