Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $42,164.89 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,332.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Brian Millham sold 976 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $125,464.80.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $156.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.75, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.56.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

