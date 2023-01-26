Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Shares Up 11.9%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Saipem Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

About Saipem

(Get Rating)

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.