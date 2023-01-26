Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $8.26 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $8.26 or 0.00035821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $172.14 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00232025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00103970 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00058952 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004414 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000405 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.42118641 USD and is down -8.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

