RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Trading Down 1.1%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 18,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 93,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RXST shares. Bank of America started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.50.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.09. RxSight had a negative net margin of 161.76% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 340,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 89.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth $2,852,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 89.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 135,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 78.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58,815 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RxSight

(Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.