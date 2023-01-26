Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 896,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,384,388 shares.The stock last traded at $37.99 and had previously closed at $38.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 532,933 shares of company stock worth $23,027,408. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,220,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.