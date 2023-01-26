ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 4,720.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ROHM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.99. 755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.02. ROHM has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $976.36 million during the quarter.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.