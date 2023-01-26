Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) is Lincluden Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up approximately 5.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $40,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

