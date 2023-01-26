Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $278.08, but opened at $290.43. Rockwell Automation shares last traded at $274.56, with a volume of 184,077 shares.

The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.63.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total transaction of $109,405.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $3,592,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day moving average of $247.55.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

