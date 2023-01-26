Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY23 guidance to $10.70-$11.50 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $276.61. The company had a trading volume of 337,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,611. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $297.52.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.63.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

