Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.63.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $280.18. The company had a trading volume of 147,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,581. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.55. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $297.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

