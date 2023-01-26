Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $535.00

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 535 ($6.62) and last traded at GBX 535 ($6.62), with a volume of 16439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.50).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of £332.87 million and a PE ratio of 4,010.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 480.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 451.02.
Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
