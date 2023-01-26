Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €265.00 ($288.04) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday.

ETR:RHM traded down €2.20 ($2.39) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €220.90 ($240.11). The stock had a trading volume of 396,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is €198.78 and its 200-day moving average is €177.13. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €77.90 ($84.67) and a one year high of €227.90 ($247.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

