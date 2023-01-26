Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Trading Down 3.6%

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 76,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 34,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$34.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Get Resverlogix alerts:

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.