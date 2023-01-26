Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January 25th (BDN, CHMG, CNI, CNK, HMST, INDB, IX, MPC, NS, SFST)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 25th:
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
