Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January 25th (BDN, CHMG, CNI, CNK, HMST, INDB, IX, MPC, NS, SFST)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 25th:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

