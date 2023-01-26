Render Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $70.66 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $225.34 million and $70.66 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00405170 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,549.49 or 0.28439932 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00587124 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

