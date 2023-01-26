Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RNSDF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Renault Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RNSDF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Renault has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

