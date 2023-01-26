Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up 2.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 2.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $219,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258,662 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,963,000 after purchasing an additional 261,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,183,000 after purchasing an additional 51,667 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.18. The company had a trading volume of 81,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,855. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $147.80 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.17 and its 200-day moving average is $194.71.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.40.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.