Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $17.60 Per Share (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $17.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $28.65 per share.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.40.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $220.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $147.75 and a 1-year high of $221.52. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 156,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,673,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,382 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

