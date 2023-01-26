RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBB opened at $19.84 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $376.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.85.

RBB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts.

