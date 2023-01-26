Raymond James Lowers National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target to $65.00

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NFG opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.