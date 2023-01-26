Raymond James Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $38.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

