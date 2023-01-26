Raymond James Comments on Finning International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTT. BMO Capital Markets raised Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.50.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$37.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.70. The company has a market cap of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$23.46 and a twelve month high of C$40.20.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$25,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,184.82. In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$25,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,184.82. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 5,009 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.02, for a total transaction of C$165,402.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$972,996.79. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,163 shares of company stock valued at $270,764.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

About Finning International

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Recommended Stories

