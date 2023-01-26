Raymond James Boosts FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $165.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.08. 10,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,320. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. FirstService has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.79 and its 200 day moving average is $126.80.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FirstService by 365.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 854,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,652,000 after purchasing an additional 670,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FirstService by 38.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,033,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,406,000 after purchasing an additional 288,924 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 305,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 278,793 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of FirstService by 6.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,908,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,096,000 after purchasing an additional 247,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of FirstService by 6.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,022,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,425,000 after purchasing an additional 226,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

