Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Down 71.1% in January

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 93,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of RPID stock remained flat at $1.46 on Thursday. 6,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.98.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 328.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
