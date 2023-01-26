Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Down 71.1% in January

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 93,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RPID stock remained flat at $1.46 on Thursday. 6,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.98.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 328.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 245,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 558,028 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 84,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 64,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 103,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

