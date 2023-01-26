Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RRC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.94.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,600 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,675,000 after buying an additional 1,901,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after buying an additional 1,135,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after buying an additional 1,110,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.