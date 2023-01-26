Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Update

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the December 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Rail Vision Stock Performance
Shares of RVSN traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 1.38. 5,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.13. Rail Vision has a 52 week low of 0.40 and a 52 week high of 3.14.
Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.20 million during the quarter.
Rail Vision Company Profile
Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.
