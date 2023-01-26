Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Update

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the December 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rail Vision Stock Performance

Shares of RVSN traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 1.38. 5,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.13. Rail Vision has a 52 week low of 0.40 and a 52 week high of 3.14.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rail Vision

Rail Vision Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rail Vision stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Rating ) by 4,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 1.40% of Rail Vision worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

