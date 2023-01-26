Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.61 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $71.33 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

