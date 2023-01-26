Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of Qumu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Qumu Stock Performance

Shares of QUMU opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 58.17% and a negative return on equity of 172.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

