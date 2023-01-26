Quilter (LON:QLT) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quilter to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 83 ($1.03) to GBX 74 ($0.92) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quilter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 112.80 ($1.40).

Shares of LON:QLT traded up GBX 3.02 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 98.56 ($1.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.99 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152.20 ($1.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 704.00.

In other news, insider Ruth Markland acquired 82,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £86,380.35 ($106,946.08).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

