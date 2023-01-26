Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 4,480 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.31. 631,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,125. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.25.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.53.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

