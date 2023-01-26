Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 42,803 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,803 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 127,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,307. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $129.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.