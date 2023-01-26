Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4,910.5% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 78,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 76,555 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 39.5% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $156.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $205.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

