Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.97 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. PBF Energy comprises 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.14% of PBF Energy worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 796,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,502. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

