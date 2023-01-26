Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

ZI stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.