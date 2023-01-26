Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ES traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 402,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,603. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.